The American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico on Monday, Nov. 4, filed the third in a series of lawsuits charging that prison guards are sexually…
Let's Talk New Mexico 9/20 8 am: Prisons in New Mexico don’t have enough medical staff, and advocates say this means people don’t get the help they…
The state fired the private company in charge of prisoner health care and gave the contract to another company after a 2016 investigation into dangerously…
The company that handles medical services for prisoners in the state—Corizon Health—is facing hundreds of lawsuits filed by inmates who say care is…