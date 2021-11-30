© 2021 KUNM
Live From The University Of New Mexico
dogs

  • AnimalHumane.jpg
    Entertainment
    Animal Rescue And Adoption
    Katie Stone
    ,
    The Children's Hour 11/4 9a: What should you do when you find a stray dog or cat, and have you been looking for a FURR ever friend? Animal Humane New…
  • assistanceDogsWest.jpg
    Entertainment
    Helper Dogs
    Katie Stone
    ,
    The Children's Hour crew welcomed into the studios our furry friends and their human companions from Assistance Dogs of the West. From picking up pencils…
  • KidsAssistanceDogs.jpg
    Entertainment
    Assistance Dogs
    Sat. 7/31, 9am: Assistance dogs help people in many ways, and on The Children's Hour we'll meet kids who are training these pups to become someone's…
  • dogleash_ThisYearsLoveviaFlickr.jpg
    Local News
    Dog Owners Are Off The Leash
    It’s that time of year when people are spending more and more time with their dogs outside in public spaces.Commentator Andrea Mays says she understands…