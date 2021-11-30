educational sufficiency

-
Voters in Albuquerque will choose three new school board members on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Those officials will shape the district’s budget and policies, and…
Albuquerque school district residents are voting on property tax increases that would raise about a billion dollars for projects over the next six years.…
Albuquerque Public Schools held an open meeting Thursday night in response to the October incident in which students say a Cibola High School teacher used…
A prominent New Mexico lawmaker threatened to shut the public out of a legislative committee meeting concerning a landmark education lawsuit after…
New Mexico’s Public Education Department is planning to appeal a court ruling last month that found the state violated the rights of at-risk students by…
Let's Talk New Mexico 8/2 8a: Research shows that learning about one's own history and culture can keep students engaged and lead to better educational…
Albuquerque Public Schools plans to open a new program next month for students who don’t speak English and have little to no prior formal schooling. But…
Let's Talk New Mexico 7/26 8a: A new chapter in the fight over educational equity in New Mexico has begun. On July 20, 2018, a judge ruled that the state…
The state of New Mexico has violated students’ constitutional rights by failing to provide an adequate public education, according to a landmark decision…
A state court ruled Friday that New Mexico’s education system fails to provide an adequate education to at-risk students, as required by the state’s…