El Centro de Igualdad y Derechos

While many in New Mexico are experiencing economic hardships during the pandemic, a new study released Tuesday, June 30, focused on its impact on Hispanic…
On May 1, New Mexico became the second state to establish hazard pay specifically for child care workers, OLÉ New Mexico announced. The Children, Youth…
In episode 43, we talk about how not everybody's at home waiting out the pandemic. We hear from people around the state who are still employed and in…
Episode 39 is focused on migrants, asylum-seekers and refugees in our communities, and on Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention centers, which are…
The 2020 Census is coming up this spring. The once-every-decade survey determines how much federal funding New Mexico gets for things like food and…
People detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement around the country describe harsh conditions and even abuse inside facilities. Transgender women…
Let’s Talk New Mexico 12/7 8a: Emerging reports of sexual abuse and misconduct are toppling more men in power every week. Newspapers are investigating…
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement under President Donald Trump is changing how it effectively prioritizes immigrants for deportation. Immigrant…
May 1 is International Workers Day, a celebration of the working class and labor around the world. Here in New Mexico, civil rights organizations,…