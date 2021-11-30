Election 2020

-
Our democracy is being tested right now. It is not the first time. But it feels like a tipping point, and our very lives are in the balance. Can we find…
-
Anyone who’s been paying attention to racism and white privilege in this country knows that what happened in D.C. has been brewing a long time. There’s a…
-
A lockdown was imposed at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, in response to a mob of hundreds of pro-Trump extremists who stormed the building.…
-
On Saturday, Nov. 7, just after the presidential race was called for Biden, hundreds turned up on the steps of the state’s capital for a rally against…
-
Wow, we just had a tense bunch of days, each one filled with anticipation and impatience and consternation. From people worrying about how the election…
-
This week, New Mexico voters blew past turnout records of years past, and pushed the state Senate further to the left. That means that in the next…
-
On Tuesday, Nov. 3, New Mexico made history by electing its first U.S. House delegation composed of all women of color. Yvette Herrell, Teresa Leger…
-
Election Day 2020 was unique amid the COVID-19 pandemic with historic statewide turnout and record-high absentee ballots cast in New Mexico. Alex Curtas,…
-
Many people have been concerned this election season about voter intimidation and violence at the polls, and groups of New Mexicans mobilized to protect…
-
New Mexico Democrats Gain Steam For Progressive Priorities - By Morgan Lee and Cedar Attanasio Associated PressNew Mexico Democrats gained steam in…