Equality New Mexico

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 Monday that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits workplace discrimination based on sex, applies to sexual…
Before there was an internet, young lesbians in Albuquerque connected and found each other in public using a covert sonic signal. A documentary film…
A bill that will make it easier for New Mexicans to change the gender on their birth certificate now heads to Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham's desk for…
The lack of paid sick leave in the U.S. contributes to the spread of disease and emergency medical costs, according to the American Public Health…