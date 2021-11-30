-
State Republicans had planned on featuring the New Mexico Civil Guard as special guests at a rally in Clovis on Aug. 22, before the militia group pulled…
In episode 75, we're talking data privacy, surveillance, sophisticated bots, racially biased tech and misinformation on social media in the time of COVID,…
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying on Capitol Hill to answer questions about protecting user data. The hearing held by the Senate Judiciary and…
Tech giants are testifying before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee on Tuesday about Russian efforts to spread disinformation in the U.S. Representatives of…
People were lining up to leave their "I Voted" stickers at the gravesite of the women's suffrage activist. Elsewhere, tributes popped up on Twitter and Instagram to other icons of the movement.
In our present political social life, we don't just create political strife for ourselves — we seem to revel in it.
Facebook is going to have to choose where to put its new data center: New Mexico or Utah.The social media company stores its users’ uploads, mostly…