-
The Children's Hour 12/14 Sat 9a: Hear our chat with astronaut Christina Koch who is aboard the International Space Station recorded live at the…
-
The Children's Hour 11/23 Sat 9a: You're invited to join us for a live broadcast from the opening of the Jim Henson exhibit at the Albuquerque Museum in…
-
The Children's Hour 11/16 Sat 9a: How can we unlock family stories through songs? Musician and educator Michael Napolitano from Michael and the Rockness…
-
The Children's Hour 11/9, Sat 9a: Join the KidsCrew for a live broadcast from the Museum of the American Military Family in Tijeras, New Mexico. How does…
-
The Children's Hour 10/19 Sat 9a: We’re broadcasting live from the Center for New Mexico Archaeology in Santa Fe to celebrate International Archaeology…
-
The Children's Hour, 10/12 Sat 9a: Does an animal have to be adorable to be appreciated? How do under appreciated animals like snakes, bugs, lizards and…
-
The Children's Hour 10/5 9a: This Saturday we're broadcasting live at The Outpost from 9 to 10am on KUNM-fm. It’s a live family show full of jokes and…
-
The Children's Hour 9/21 Sat 9a: Travel to distant lands through song as we explore world music. Featuring performances recorded at Globalquerque 2019's…
-
The Children's Hour, 8/24 Sat 9a: Birthdays are celebrated in many different ways, but some traditions cross cultural boundaries. We’ll explore birthdays…
-
The Children's Hour 8/17 Sat 9a: In a galaxy far, far away, we can tell there’s a black hole at its center. We know this because of the Very Large Array,…