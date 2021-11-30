© 2021 KUNM
Live From The University Of New Mexico
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Heath haussamen

  • sun.jpg
    Local News
    LISTEN: Your Right To Know
    KUNM Call In Show 3/16 8a: President Trump has called the press the enemy of the American people. But that attitude from government leaders is nothing new…