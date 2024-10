Democratic Congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernández is running for re-election and earlier this year, along with nine other members of Congress, introduced the Home of Your Own Act. It would create $30,000 grants to help people buy their first homes. The funds would be available to people who earn at or below 120 to 150% of the area median income. The money could be used for down payments but also things like closing costs or necessary repairs.

