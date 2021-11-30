-
There’s an ice shortage in parts of the Mountain West, so you may not be able to buy as much as you need for that backyard gathering. The shortage is due to a big increase in events, the heat wave and a labor shortage. Distributors say it’s especially hard to find truck drivers to deliver the ice.
COVID-19 cases are surging nationwide, prompting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week to issue new guidance for vaccinated people to mask up in areas with high transmission rates. But if infections continue to rise, some Western states have limited how officials can respond.
The U.S. is facing a jet fuel shortage this summer. It’s causing long delays at airports across the West as well as some concern among aerial firefighters.
Going to a bar tonight in Boise, Idaho or Reno, Nev.? There's about a 50-50 chance someone carrying COVID-19 will be there too.
Extremism experts say a fast-growing network of far-right activists could threaten the Mountain West and beyond. It’s called the People’s Rights network...
Nate Hegyi, rural reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau , is embarking on a 900-mile cycling trip crisscrossing the continental divide in August...
For days now, wildfire smoke has degraded the air quality in much of the Mountain West, and that unhealthy air is forcing tough decisions for schools...
