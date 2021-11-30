-
Congress voted again to impeach President Trump, and law enforcement is preparing for potential violence at state capitals around the U.S. as we count…
-
On Monday, the FBI warned of armed and potentially violent protests planned in all 50 state capitols starting this week, running through at least…
-
Air Force veteran Barbara Jordan led the Black New Mexico Movement in Rio Rancho in the summer, organizing for equality and justice for Black and Brown…
-
Last summer, I met up with Ben Barto outside the small town of Dubois, Wyo. He's a huge Trump supporter and we were having a conversation about where he...
-
The insurrection in the U.S. Capitol on January 6 stunned the nation and the world. Many lawmakers in the Mountain West played a role in this unprecedented moment in history – whether they have decried President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn a free and fair election or supported his baseless claims.
-
A lockdown was imposed at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, in response to a mob of hundreds of pro-Trump extremists who stormed the building.…