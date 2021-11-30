Ken Fajardo

-
Ballots started making their way to mailboxes all around the state today. Request yours at NMvote.org The U.S. Postal Service has been in the spotlight…
-
Millions of people around the U.S. have already voted early. Simultaneously many people are preparing to fill out their ballots, but are concerned with…
-
U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has made some cutbacks at the U.S. Postal Service since being appointed in June, delaying mail deliveries around the…
-
The Postal Service is experiencing delays as we approach a November election that may see an unprecedented number of ballots cast by mail. Some voters are…