Kids Public Radio

The Children's Hour 12/14 Sat 9a: Hear our chat with astronaut Christina Koch who is aboard the International Space Station recorded live at the…
The Children's Hour 11/30 Sat 9a: It's not earth shattering information that earthquakes and volcanoes are among the most destructive events on our…
The Children's Hour 11/23 Sat 9a: You're invited to join us for a live broadcast from the opening of the Jim Henson exhibit at the Albuquerque Museum in…
The Children's Hour 11/16 Sat 9a: How can we unlock family stories through songs? Musician and educator Michael Napolitano from Michael and the Rockness…
The Children’s Hour, 10/26 Sat 9a: This week, we explore how kids cope with death and grief. Our Kids Crew interview our friends from the Children’s Grief…
The Children's Hour, 10/12 Sat 9a: Does an animal have to be adorable to be appreciated? How do under appreciated animals like snakes, bugs, lizards and…
The Children's Hour 10/5 9a: This Saturday we're broadcasting live at The Outpost from 9 to 10am on KUNM-fm. It’s a live family show full of jokes and…
The Children's Hour 9/21 Sat 9a: Travel to distant lands through song as we explore world music. Featuring performances recorded at Globalquerque 2019's…
The Children's Hour 9/7 Sat 9a: This week we're broadcasting live from the East Mountain Public Library in Tijeras, New Mexico with Bernalillo County…
The Children's Hour, 8/31 Sat 9a: This week we explore the wonder of sound. Sounds can transport you to another time, bring you to unseen places, tell…