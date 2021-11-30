Laguna Pueblo

-
As New Mexico redraws the district boundaries for its state legislature, U.S. House and Public Education Commission, pueblos across the state are…
-
University Showcase, Friday, 01/15, 8a:On this episode we talk with the group Running Medicine, which recently won a national award from the Robert Wood…
-
On Tuesday, Nov. 3, New Mexico made history by electing its first U.S. House delegation composed of all women of color. Yvette Herrell, Teresa Leger…
-
Tuesday 8/18, 8a: August 2020 marks 100 years since the ratification of the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote in the United States. But there…
-
Albuquerque police have arrested the man who shot a protestor last night at a demonstration against a statue of Juan de Oñate in Albuquerque’s Old Town.…
-
Parents, educators and tribal leaders from several Pueblos in New Mexico and the Navajo Nation gathered this week in Albuquerque to advocate for better…
-
Democrat Deb Haaland won New Mexico’s race for the open First District U.S. House seat.Haaland told a crowd of her supporters at the Democratic party…