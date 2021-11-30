Lauren Reichelt

-
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Northern New Mexico’s Rio Arriba County faces new challenges to meet the needs of its residents in recovery. After…
Episode 53 is all about re-entering the world from jail or prison during the pandemic, and holding onto your recovery from addiction during quarantine.…
New Mexico’s been fighting the opioid epidemic for decades, but it wasn’t until last year that the federal government declared it a public health…
Rio Arriba County Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution on Thursday, May 24, protesting federal public health grants that are supposed to focus on…
Congress boosted the budget for the battle against the opioid epidemic this year, and a chunk of it—$100 million—is slated for treatment and prevention in…
The federal government is distributing grant money to counties to fight opioid addiction. But Española and the surrounding area might not get any of it,…
KUNM Call In Show Thu. 2/18 8a: The state’s attorney general cleared just about all of the providers accused of Medicaid fraud a couple of years ago—but…
The state Legislature is working up a budget, and one proposal on the table would cut more than $8 million from behavioral health services. Residents…