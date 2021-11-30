© 2021 KUNM
Live From The University Of New Mexico
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

locally grown food

  • IMG_0042.JPG
    Local News
    Program Supports Young Farmers
    There is a growing demand for locally grown food in New Mexico, but farmers here are getting older. The average age is 65. However, there are programs…