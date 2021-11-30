Mariaelena Lopez

-
The crew at NoMoNo headquarters takes a look at where we’ve been since the pandemic started, reflecting a little—hard to find time to do it when we’re all…
-
In episode 82, we discuss how the question “How are you?” is part of documenting changing people and a changing globe. The answer reveals a lot about us.…
-
Many New Mexicans are being told to stay at home and distance themselves from others to minimize the cases of COVID-19 in the state. But that’s not an…
-
Let's Talk New Mexico 5/7, 8a: Behind each coronavirus-related death is a human who was loved, who lived a complex life, and who leaves behind a unique…
-
Your New Mexico Government honors the memory of four people whose lives were ended by COVID 19. These are not conversations about the virus, nor about the…