University Showcase 4/16 8a: From "War of the Worlds" to "The Martian Chronicles," the planet Mars has long held a grip on our popular imagination. But…
The Children's Hour 12/14 Sat 9a: Hear our chat with astronaut Christina Koch who is aboard the International Space Station recorded live at the…
A robotics team from the Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute in Albuquerque won first place in the national Swarmathon robotics competition at…
A small battery operated rover rolls back and forth across a tiled floor. It slowly jerks past foam boulders and a green Martian cutout. A few feet away a…
Sat 2/20, 9a: What's out of this world but right on this planet? Martian meteorites! This week on The Children's Hour, Zoltan Vaci from the Institute of…