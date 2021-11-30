-
Let's Talk New Mexico 6/14 8a: Research shows when students learn about their own culture and history in school, it can keep them engaged, boost…
-
UCLA Law Professor Laura Gómez grew up in New Mexico and she says it’s critical to know the history of racism against Mexican Americans and Latinos in the…
-
Mon. 10/9, 7p: An interview with Prof. Rita Sánchez, co-editor with Prof. Sonia López of a book paying tribute to 61 legendary and contemporary women…
-
A rash of broken windows at businesses along Central Avenue in Albuquerque that started last week continued Wednesday night. At least five Mexican and New…