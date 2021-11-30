Monique Salhab

-
The militarization of local police forces has been on display as anti-riot squads have responded to Black Lives Matter protests in cities across the…
-
We are nearly halfway through the year of 2020, it is June and reality is forever changed. While learning to adjust to life during a global pandemic, the…
-
People took to the streets all over the world, around the country and here in New Mexico for a second year of women’s marches. The concerns they raised…
-
There are about 1,400 Iraqi nationals in the United States who could be sent back to Iraq any day now under new Trump Administration policies no matter…