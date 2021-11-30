-
There’s an ice shortage in parts of the Mountain West, so you may not be able to buy as much as you need for that backyard gathering. The shortage is due to a big increase in events, the heat wave and a labor shortage. Distributors say it’s especially hard to find truck drivers to deliver the ice.
-
The National Congress of American Indians has urged the federal government to place medical personnel in its tribal jails, arguing that the current situation "exacerbates the already challenging problem of health disparities for American Indians."
-
After months of repeated written questions and public records requests from NPR and the Mountain West News Bureau, Interior Department officials said they now plan to contract with an outside agency to examine the troubles plaguing tribal detention centers.
-
COVID-19 cases are surging nationwide, prompting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week to issue new guidance for vaccinated people to mask up in areas with high transmission rates. But if infections continue to rise, some Western states have limited how officials can respond.
-
The U.S. is facing a jet fuel shortage this summer. It’s causing long delays at airports across the West as well as some concern among aerial firefighters.
-
Air quality specialists say the smoky conditions that showed up earlier than usual this year, could stick around until October for some parts of the region.
-
Karen Snyder has never been afraid to use her voice. She learned that from the women who raised her on the Wind River Reservation in Wyoming."I come from…
-
Going to a bar tonight in Boise, Idaho or Reno, Nev.? There's about a 50-50 chance someone carrying COVID-19 will be there too.
-
Democrats once again lost ground in much of the rural West. That includes Montana, where Republicans swept the election for the first time in at least...
-
The entire four-person staff of a county health department in northwest Montana resigned this week.