Music Education

The Children's Hour 11/16 Sat 9a: How can we unlock family stories through songs? Musician and educator Michael Napolitano from Michael and the Rockness…
The Children's Hour: 9/14 Sat 9a: The award winning children's musical duo Two of A Kind will be performing live from The Children's Hour's own Sunspot…
The Children's Hour, 3/19, Sat. 9a: Explore whistles and flutes through stories, poetry and music, with special guests Crawford McCallum, Enid Howarth,…
The Children's Hour, Sat 3/2 9a: We are broadcasting live from the Outpost Performance Space, 210 Yale SE in Albuquerque, and you’re invited to be in our…
The Children's Hour, Sat 9/22 9a: This Saturday on The Children’s Hour we’re bringing you a taste of Globalquerque, the music festival that brings the…
The Children's Hour, Sat 8/4, 9a: This Saturday it’s the last installment of our four part series Classical Kids where we explore Mozart with our friends…
The Children's Hour, Sat 7/21 9a: Our series continues with Classical Kids Part Two - Piano and Winds with the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival’s Deborah…
The Children's Hour, Sat 6/23 9a: On this edition of The Children's Hour, we’ll hear a studio concert by the Young Lions of the Youth Jazz Collaborative.…
The Children's Hour, Sat 4/28 9a: Join us for a live concert in our studio with Recycleman, Kevin Kinane who recruits every person in the room to be part…
Sat 5/6 9a: This Saturday on The Children’s Hour, learn about the UNM Summer Music Institute series with UNM Fine Arts faculty Kimberley Fredenburgh and…