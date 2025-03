The 2025 session of the New Mexico state legislature is nearly over and it was a first for a number of newly elected lawmakers, including Rep. Michelle Pauline Abyeta (D-To'hajiilee) who is Diné. Her large district encompasses six counties west of Albuquerque, from White Rock all the way to Alamo Navajo Reservation. Abeyta told KUNM her priority for this session is to have bills that touch every demographic in her district.

