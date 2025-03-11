First-year Native lawmaker says families are her priority this session

The 2025 session of the New Mexico state legislature is nearly over and it was a first for a number of newly elected lawmakers, including Rep. Michelle Paulene Abyeta (D-To'hajiilee) who is Diné. Her large district encompasses six counties west of Albuquerque, from White Rock all the way to Alamo Navajo Reservation. Abeyta told KUNM her priority for this session is to have bills that touch every demographic in her district.

ABEYTA: When I traveled this district during the primary I met so many people who were in need of services. For example, I have one that's going to help individuals in higher education institutions with menstrual products, with also stipends in their master's degree programs. I have another one that's going to again assist with menstrual products in correctional facilities. I have a kinship care support pilot program that will help grandparents raising grandchildren, aunties and uncles raising their nieces and nephews and other relatives who are stepping up to help their young ones and raise them. I also have another one that reaches the areas of environmental injustices and helps clean up contaminated sites in our areas that have impacted us for generations.

KUNM: So this is your first year going in, what did you want to focus on when it came to your district?

ABEYTA: Families, definitely families. When I was knocking on doors, when I was having town halls, when I was meeting with my constituents, there were so many needs that families had expressed and for different reasons, whether it was substance abuse and treatment facilities, educational opportunities, career technical education, safer schools, protecting their neighborhoods and making sure that we were supporting our police officers in rural communities, all of that was at the forefront.

KUNM: As a Native American lawmaker, have you spoken to the other lawmakers that are Native American? Have you talked in regards to sponsoring bills together?

ABEYTA: Yes we have, and I'm excited to say that there are nine Native Americans in the New Mexico legislature. And together, we're supporting all types of bills, from environment to supporting children to supporting education. We are at the table, collaboratively working, and we're excited to finally have a Native American Democratic caucus.

KUNM: And how does it feel to have that voice in the legislature? You know, this is something new. There's nine of you now, but how does it feel to be able to be the voice for tribal communities in the state?

ABEYTA: I think it comes with a huge responsibility, and we're very much aware of that, but I just have to say thank you to those who came before us and who helped pave these ways, who helped open these doors, start these conversations, and inspired us who are here now to be here, to serve the people.

KUNM: How has it been with the collaboration between other lawmakers, other parties in working to sponsor bills together?

ABEYTA: The partnerships, and the willingness to partner on so many things from within the Democratic Party, and then the bipartisan stuff is phenomenal. Every day I'm talking to people on the other side of the aisle about “What can we partner up on?” “How is this impacting our citizens?” “Where can we find compromise?” or “How can we strengthen this and make it better for our citizens?” It's absolutely there, and that was my commitment when I ran was that I was going to work with everyone, and that's exactly what I'm doing here. And I see that across the board, everyone's working together, and I hope it stays that way.

KUNM: How important is it for the public to come out and be a part of the legislative session?

ABEYTA: 100% important. A few weeks ago, it was a Friday, and I had had a group of students come from my hometown, and seeing them in the rotunda, hugging them, being able to take them down to the floor and showing them around was such a treat, and reminding them that this is their house, this is their place of government, and this is where change can occur, and letting them see themselves in these spaces is so important.

KUNM: So far in the session, is there anything that surprised you, that was unexpected?

ABEYTA: I think one thing that has surprised me is how much we all have in common. We come from different sides of the state, different backgrounds, but when we get to the table, all of us have a common interest for making sure that the citizens of this state are well represented and that they have the resources they need. And beyond that, when legislators start talking and they find the commonalities, it makes it so much easier for us to work together. And I think that was very surprising to me, to see that I would have so much in common with other representatives from places that I have not yet visited, but I am looking forward to visiting.

