New Mexico Oil Conservation Division

The Environmental Protection Agency kicked off a series of public hearings Tuesday, Nov. 30, on its proposed rule to reduce methane from oil and gas operations. New Mexico is the second largest producer of oil in the nation, but also a leader in curbing air pollution from the industry. Local advocates called on the EPA to follow the state’s lead and strengthen the proposal.
Earthquake activity has increased dramatically in southern New Mexico likely due to injection wells in the Permian Basin. These are used to store…