At a town hall in Albuquerque on Wednesday, Dec. 18, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham presented her top education priorities for the 30-day legislative session…
Just half of New Mexico high school seniors last year filled out a form to get federal assistance in paying for college, according to state officals. Now,…
The state of New Mexico has violated students’ constitutional rights by failing to provide an adequate public education, according to a landmark decision…
The Public Education Department is proposing to make language on climate change and evolution less specific in New Mexico’s classrooms.The state held its…
New Mexico’s Public Education Department lost a case in federal court last month for underfunding state special education programs. And a state audit…