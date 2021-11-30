Nora Espinoza

-
Bernalillo County Clerk Democrat Maggie Toulouse Oliver is running become New Mexico’s next Secretary of State.Oliver sat down for a conversation with…
-
Debate Highlights Stakes In Race For NM Secretary Of State – Associated PressTwo candidates vying to become New Mexico's top elections and campaign…
-
A state House panel on Tuesday approved a bill that would give political candidates and elected officials clearer guidelines on how they can spend money…
-
Psychiatric Meds In School—PASSEDIf parents refuse to give their child psychiatric medicine, the school can’t prevent the student from participating in…
-
International students could get a big discount on eligible university tuition if an economic development idea succeeds in the state legislature.The…