The Children's Hour, Sat 9/22 9a: This Saturday on The Children’s Hour we’re bringing you a taste of Globalquerque, the music festival that brings the…
The Children's Hour, Sat 9/8 9a: Take a trip with us to Argentina with our special guest, Cristina Baccin. She will share Argentinian music such as…
The Children's Hour: Sat 7/28 9a: Part 3 of our series Classical Kids is BACH … as in all about the composer Johann Sebastian Bach with our friends from…
The Children's Hour, Sat 6/23 9a: On this edition of The Children's Hour, we’ll hear a studio concert by the Young Lions of the Youth Jazz Collaborative.…
The Children's Hour, Sat 4/28 9a: Join us for a live concert in our studio with Recycleman, Kevin Kinane who recruits every person in the room to be part…
Antiques Roadshow rolled through Albuquerque in July last year for PBS. Three episodes filmed in the Duke City air on September 28 and October 5 and 12 on…
Ira Glass, the creator and host of the popular public radio show This American Life, will be in Albuquerque to do a live one-man show called Reinventing…