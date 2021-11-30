© 2021 KUNM
Live From The University Of New Mexico
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Puns

  • Tearable_puns.jpg
    Entertainment
    Puns Aplenty
    Katie Stone
    ,
    Turnip your radio! It’s a pun-ny show with the KUNM Kids. We’re talking puns with Paul Krza, whose game is playing with words. Puns aplenty, possibly…