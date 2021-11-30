-
The state Public Education Department Monday, July 26, released updated COVID-19 guidance for next school year. The next day, the CDC released stricter…
-
Most students at the University of New Mexico moved out of the dorms and began taking classes online the last week of March. For students experiencing…
-
As COVID-19 cases in New Mexico continue to rise, local intensive care units have had to quickly adjust to treating patients who come down with severe…
-
An Albuquerque church with thousands of members, Legacy Church, is suing the state of New Mexico over a public health order church leaders say violates…
-
Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller showcased a homemade mask in a video briefing on Monday afternoon, April 6, about the city’s response to the coronavirus…