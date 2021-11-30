-
A recent study for breast cancer research found significant racial disparities between American Indian and Alaska Native women compared to white women when it comes to standard of care and treatment options. KUNM’s Taylor Velazquez spoke with Felina Cordova-Marks, an assistant professor at the University of Arizona’s College of Public Health and co-author of the study.
-
The South Valley near Albuquerque is seeing an agricultural renaissance of sorts. First Choice Community Healthcare just broke ground today on a community…