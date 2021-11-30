Randi McGinn

-
Two Albuquerque police officers were charged with second-degree murder for an on-the-job shooting for the first time in at least half a century. They were…
After James Boyd was shot and killed by members of the Albuquerque Police Department, a recording emerged of one of those officers telling a colleague he…
For the first time in memory, two former Albuquerque police officers are facing second-degree murder charges for an on-the-job shooting. And their trial…
Defense attorneys filed a motion on Wednesday, Sept. 28, alleging misconduct by the prosecution in the trial of two former Albuquerque police officers who…
Police shootings around the country are causing protests and outcry, and video footage from many of these shootings is shedding new light on the moments…
The murder trial for two former Albuquerque police officers who shot and killed James Boyd has been going on all week in district court. Public Health New…
A judge dismissed a juror Wednesday, Sept. 21, in the trial of two police officers facing murder charges for killing James Boyd in 2014. Jurors are not…
A judge ruled Wednesday, Sept. 21, that the rifle Dominique Perez used to shoot James Boyd can’t be admitted as evidence in the trial of two police…
Lawyers delivered opening statements and the Albuquerque Police Department’s chief took the stand in the first day of the trial for two former officers…
A judge heard testimony Monday in a preliminary hearing for a case against two Albuquerque police officers who fatally shot homeless camper James Boyd…