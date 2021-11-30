Rio Arriba County Health and Human Services

-
Congress boosted the budget for the battle against the opioid epidemic this year, and a chunk of it—$100 million—is slated for treatment and prevention in…
New Mexico will receive $4.8 million in federal dollars for opioid treatment and prevention this year. The money comes from the 21st Century Cures Act, a…
A Rio Arriba County detox center is getting $45,000 from a state-funded grant. The county’s Community Health Council voted to award the funds…
Rio Arriba County’s Health and Human Services Department is helping law enforcement there stock the overdose-reversing drug naloxone.Rio Arriba County has…
The state Legislature is working up a budget, and one proposal on the table would cut more than $8 million from behavioral health services. Residents…