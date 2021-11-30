Road Improvement

-
Over the past few years New Mexico has used short-term solutions to balance the budget without raising taxes. But if oil and gas prices stay low, it will…
-
Bernalillo County has extended the public comment period for a controversial road project in an industrial area south of Albuquerque. The $19 million…
-
The idea to build a road connecting the Sunport with Rio Bravo Blvd started back in the late 1980s. But county planners back then ran into a roadblock:…
-
If you are out cruising the open roads of New Mexico, your ride might be a whole lot smoother and safer soon. Governor Susana Martinez is expected to sign…