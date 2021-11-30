Roxsana Hernandez

-
Communities across the country are demanding justice for people killed by police. In Albuquerque, the SouthWest Organizing Project is creating a mural to…
Transgender asylum-seekers are detained in a special unit in New Mexico’s Cibola County Correctional Center. A Santa Fe legal group is working with…
People detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement around the country describe harsh conditions and even abuse inside facilities. Transgender women…
Dozens of transgender people seeking asylum were part of the caravan that crossed the border about a month ago. One woman was transferred to a detention…