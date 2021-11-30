-
The Children's Hour, Sat 8/4, 9a: This Saturday it’s the last installment of our four part series Classical Kids where we explore Mozart with our friends…
-
The Children's Hour: Sat 7/28 9a: Part 3 of our series Classical Kids is BACH … as in all about the composer Johann Sebastian Bach with our friends from…
-
The Children's Hour, Sat 7/21 9a: Our series continues with Classical Kids Part Two - Piano and Winds with the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival’s Deborah…
-
The Children's Hour, Sat 7/14, 9a: The first in a four part summer series, Classical Kids is presented by the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival’s director…