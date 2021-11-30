Selinda Guererro

-
In episode 82, we discuss how the question “How are you?” is part of documenting changing people and a changing globe. The answer reveals a lot about us.…
-
In episode 73, we talk to and about militia groups in New Mexico that have floated around the edges of demonstrations against racist police violence and…
-
Advocates are calling on Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to release Clifton White, a black man in Albuquerque who was arrested on an administrative parole…
-
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham ordered dozens of state police officers to come to Albuquerque as part of a surge aimed at slowing violent crime after a…