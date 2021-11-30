© 2021 KUNM
Live From The University Of New Mexico
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Shawn Levitt

  • IMG-6233_1.jpeg
    Local News
    YNMG & COVID: The Bitter Work
    The work of recognizing and confronting racism – in oneself, others, and the system – is difficult and uncomfortable. In episode 72, we talk about the…