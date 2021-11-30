streetlights

-
Let's Talk New Mexico 8/22 8a: Studies are showing there’s a relationship between whether there’s good street-lighting in an area and crime. Do unlit…
-
People say bad street-lighting contributes to fatalities and violence in some parts of Albuquerque—and national studies bear this out. There’s plenty of…
-
Let's Talk New Mexico 5/16 8a: All around the country, more people who are walking are hit by drivers in neighborhoods with low incomes and in communities…
-
Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller got on a truck lift on Wednesday, May 8, and turned on a streetlight in the International District in a photo-op designed to…
-
There’s a part of Southeast Albuquerque that sees more than its share of people who are walking being hit and killed by drivers. In just five years, there…
-
For decades, people in a southeast Albuquerque district have been asking the city to light their dark streets. One neighborhood group eventually starting…