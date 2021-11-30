-
On this month's episodes, we’re joined by Dr. Shannon McSheffrey, a medieval historian at Concordia University in Montreal. Professor McSheffrey's…
-
Tech giants are testifying before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee on Tuesday about Russian efforts to spread disinformation in the U.S. Representatives of…
-
LISTEN: Valerie Plame worked for years as a covert operative in the CIA, focusing on nuclear proliferation issues. That all changed in 2003 when her…
-
A student group at the University of New Mexico has invited an incendiary figure to speak on campus. Milo Yiannopoulos is a columnist from the U.K., who…
-
People were lining up to leave their "I Voted" stickers at the gravesite of the women's suffrage activist. Elsewhere, tributes popped up on Twitter and Instagram to other icons of the movement.
-
In our present political social life, we don't just create political strife for ourselves — we seem to revel in it.