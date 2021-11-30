-
The independent monitor responsible for overseeing reform of the Albuquerque Police Department said the new policies APD has drafted so far have been…
-
The monitor tasked with overseeing reform of the Albuquerque Police Department only gave partial answers to questions from the public Thursday night. The…
-
The independent monitor, James Ginger, tasked with overseeing reform of the Albuquerque Police Department had two public meetings scheduled Thursday.…
-
The federal monitor overseeing reform of the Albuquerque Police Department held his first public meeting in town this week.James Ginger responded to…