US History

The Children's Hour Sat 12/16 9a: The KUNM Kids present the best of 2017 for kids. We'll play our favorite new songs, review a couple of the best books…
The Children's Hour featured kids from Jimmy Carter Middle School’s Junior National Honors Society who educated us all about their school’s namesake: our…
7/15, Sat 9a, The Children's Hour: The middle Rio Grande valley has been home to people for over 10,000 years. Find out about ancient Albuquerque with our…
Sat 4/29 9a: This week on The Children's Hour we'll learn the history of Albuquerque with Jimmy Carter Middle School's Junior Honor's Society students and…
Sat 2/18 9a: This Saturday on The Children's Hour, the KUNM Kids explore Black history in America. We'll read poetry, and learn about how African…