This year, New Mexico began allowing voters to register or update their registration immediately before casting their ballot on Election Day. That…
Episode 49 is all about the elections that are still coming up and the 2020 census. Advocates tell us that New Mexico is hard to count because it's big,…
Let’s Talk New Mexico 10/4 8am: Around the country, voter participation is surging, and people are predicting the midterms in November will see a big…
The question before Albuquerque voters on the ballot tomorrow: Should all employees be able to earn an hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours they…