Workers Rights

Now that the state is slowly relaxing the shutdown orders, some are considering getting back to business. In episode 67 we talk with small business owners…
On May 1, New Mexico became the second state to establish hazard pay specifically for child care workers, OLÉ New Mexico announced. The Children, Youth…
We devote episode 52 to some of the many people working on the front lines of the pandemic caring for COVID patients in New Mexico, sometimes without…
For years, the state department that is supposed to enforce wage laws was turning away some people who were trying to get their employers to pay them for…
T-Mobile’s corporate policies violated the rights of their employees, including those who work in New Mexico, according to a court ruling this week.There…