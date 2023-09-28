The Water Desk Project

-
Colorado River growers say they’re ready to save water, but need to build trust with states and fedsA new survey of farmers and ranchers that use water from the Colorado River shows they’re concerned about water shortages.
It requires constant work to keep up with applications for federal infrastructure dollars to flow to places like the small Northern N.M. town; some groups are starting outreach to connect people to money
Several towns will get water from Ute Reservoir, after many local leaders fought for funding; a long fight that can strain local communities