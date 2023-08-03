Rio Grande Revisited: A Crisis of Civilization

THU 8/3 8:00a: Highlighting issues affecting the Middle Rio Grande Valley and the Paso del Norte borderland, this documentary mixes excerpts from stories originally aired on KUNM between the 1980s and early 2000s with contemporary interviews and recordings.

Listeners will hear about the birth of the environmental justice movement of people of color in Albuquerque and New Mexico, farming and water consumption, binational efforts to safeguard the Rio Grande ecosystem, impacts of climate change, and other forces shaping the past, present and future of the Rio Grande and the people and wildlife the legendary river sustains.

Produced by Kent Paterson and Marty Adamsmith. Support from the Urban Enhancement Trust Fund of the City of Albuquerque and the McCune Charitable Foundation.