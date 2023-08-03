© 2023 KUNM
Rio Grande Revisited: A Crisis of Civilization

KUNM | By Kent Paterson,
Marty Adamsmith
Published August 3, 2023 at 5:56 AM MDT
Rio Grande Albuquerque, June 2023
Rio Grande Albuquerque, June 2023

THU 8/3 8:00a: Highlighting issues affecting the Middle Rio Grande Valley and the Paso del Norte borderland, this documentary mixes excerpts from stories originally aired on KUNM between the 1980s and early 2000s with contemporary interviews and recordings.

Listeners will hear about the birth of the environmental justice movement of people of color in Albuquerque and New Mexico, farming and water consumption, binational efforts to safeguard the Rio Grande ecosystem, impacts of climate change, and other forces shaping the past, present and future of the Rio Grande and the people and wildlife the legendary river sustains.

Produced by Kent Paterson and Marty Adamsmith. Support from the Urban Enhancement Trust Fund of the City of Albuquerque and the McCune Charitable Foundation.

Kent Paterson
Marty Adamsmith
Marty Adamsmith studied linguistics at the University of New Mexico and the University of Texas at El Paso. He performs standup and improvisational comedy in Albuquerque, having studied improv at The Box Performance Space. He hosts Afternoon Freeform at 1:30PM every other Monday and Spoken Word Hour on the third Sunday of each month at 8PM, as well as contributing segments called Nobody's Ever Gonna Read This to KUNM's University Showcase program on third Fridays, airing at 8:25AM. He can be reached by email at martyadamsmith@kunm.org.
