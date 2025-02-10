Mexico Dirty War commemorated in border city

In commemoration of Ciudad Juarez's 365th anniversary founding, celebrated in December 2024, relatives of persons disappeared by the Mexican government for political reasons during the so-called Dirty War between the 1960s and 1980s were honored in an extraordinary session of the Juarez City Council. This Spanish language program features comments from and interviews of Juarez Mayor Cruz Perez Cuellar and human rights activist Judith Galarza. Also features the music of the emblematic Mexican folk group Los Folkoristas and Judith Reyes, whose political corridos (ballads) of the era were recorded by Paredon Records, co-founded by the legendary U.S. musician and activist Barbara Dane. Produced with the assistance of Mercedes Mejia.

