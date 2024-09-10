Gov’s office announce $46M more funding to expand rural healthcare

The governor’s office announced an additional $46 million for a fund meant to expand rural health care. The money comes as the state will be accepting new applications to get a piece of the pie.

Providers looking to grow or just starting out can submit an application to the Rural Health Care Delivery Fund starting September 18.

Elisa Wrede, strategic planning director for the Health Care Authority, says the money is meant for providers to cover any operating losses incurred when trying to expand or provide new services.

“They are small and independent providers who just would never be able to have the type of capital to stand up a new service like this,” Wrede said. “So, this is really allowing them to do that and not have a loss.”

Wrede says that led to almost 80,000 additional patient encounters in the last year, and they’re expecting to get even more applications this year.

Since the fund was established in 2023, Wrede says 52 entities have received awards of a planned 56. Though, she says they received many more applications, and the funds can be competitive. She encouraged anyone interested to apply regardless.

“If you're ready to expand or create a new service in your community, please apply. Even if you're not sure you're going to get it this year or not sure if you qualify, you know, check it out — apply,” she said. “That way. we can share with the legislature, hey, this is what the need is.”

As of now, there are no plans to inject more funding into the program. Wrede says that’s up to the legislature to decide in the upcoming session, and that the more of a need they can show, the more likely future funding could happen.

A report earlier this year from the Legislative Finance Committee found there’s a shortage of 5,000 health care workers around the state, especially in rural areas.

A webinar guiding those interested in applying will take place September 18 on zoom.

