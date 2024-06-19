WED: South Fork and Salt fires expand to 20,00 combined acres, damage or destroy 1,400 buildings, + More

Cooler temps and rain could help corral blazes that forced thousands to flee New Mexico village — Morgan Lee, Andrés Leighton, Associated Press

Cooler weather — and the chance of rain — could bring some relief this week to firefighters battling blazes in southern New Mexico that killed one person, damaged hundreds of structures and forced thousands to evacuate.

Strong wind pushed the larger of two wildfires into the mountain village of Ruidoso, forcing residents to flee immediately with little notice. Weather patterns are expected to shift by Wednesday morning with moisture from a tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico, said Joshua Schroeder of the National Weather Service in Albuquerque.

"Today was really our last dry day," he said late Tuesday. "Rains will then peak into Thursday and diminish by the weekend."

On the downside, he said, some shifts in wind were possible later Wednesday, and rain could lead to flash flooding in newly burned areas.

Ruidoso and much of the Southwest has been exceedingly dry and hot this spring. Those conditions, along with strong wind, whipped flames out of control Monday and Tuesday, rapidly advancing the South Fork Fire into the village. Along with homes and businesses, a regional medical center and the Ruidoso Downs horse track were evacuated.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office confirmed one fatality as a result of the fire but said it had no further details.

An estimated 1,400 structures have been destroyed or damaged, but it's unclear how many were homes. A flyover to provide more accurate mapping and a better assessment of damage was planned overnight Tuesday, Lujan Grisham said.

Ardis Holder left Ruidoso with her two young daughters, her gas tank nearly on empty and praying that they'd make it out safe. She was sure the house she rented in the village she grew up in is gone, based on the maps she's seen so far.

"We were already seeing where all the fire hit, it's everywhere," she said late Tuesday from a shelter in nearby Roswell. "If there's something standing, that's awesome. But, if not, we were prepared for the worst."

Lujan Grisham declared a county-wide state of emergency that extended to the neighboring Mescalero Apache Reservation where both fires started and deployed National Guard troops. The declaration unlocks additional funding and resources to manage the crisis.

Nationwide, wildfires have scorched more than 3,280 square miles (8,495 square kilometers) this year — a figure higher than the 10-year averages, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. About 20 wildfires currently burning are considered large and uncontained, including blazes in California and Washington state.

Lujan Grisham said the two southern New Mexico wildfires together have consumed more than 31 square miles (80 square kilometers). The exact causes of the blazes hasn't been determined, but the Southwest Coordination Center listed them as human-caused.

"We are deploying every available resource to control these fires." she said.

While many older residents call Ruidoso home year-round, the population of around 7,000 people expands to about 25,000 during the warmer months, when New Mexicans and Texans from hotter climates seek the cool of the leafy aspen trees, hiking trails and a chance to go fishing.

Nestled within the Lincoln National Forest, Ruidoso boasts nearby amenities including a casino, golf course and ski resort operated by the Mescalero Apache Tribe. Horse races at the Ruidoso Downs also draw crowds as home to one of the sport's richest quarter-horse competitions.

Ruidoso residents fled Monday through traffic-clogged downtown streets some described as apocalyptic, with smoke darkening the evening sky, embers raining down and 100-foot (30-meter) flames in the distance climbing over a ridgeline.

The evacuation order came so quickly that she Christy Hood and her husband Richard only had time to grab their two children and two dogs. Heavy traffic on the way out turned what should have been a 15-minute drive into a harrowing two-hour ordeal.

"As we were leaving, there were flames in front of me and to the side of me," said Hood, a real estate agent in Ruidoso. "And all the animals were just running — charging — trying to get out."

On social media posts, Ruidoso officials didn't mince words: "GO NOW: Do not attempt to gather belongings or protect your home. Evacuate immediately."

As Jacquie and Ernie Escajeda left church Monday in Ruidoso, they saw smoke rise above a mountain behind their house.

They kept a close eye on their cellphones and turned on the radio for updates. There was no "get ready," nor "get set" — it was just "go," Ernie Escajeda said. They grabbed legal documents and other belongings and left.

On Tuesday, the couple got a call from friends who are on vacation in Utah but have a home in Ruidoso that they've been told was destroyed, Jacquie Escajeda said.

"They lost their home," she said. "There's only one home standing in their whole little division that they live in, so there are a lot of structures lost. We have no idea if we're going to have a home to go to."

Public Service Company of New Mexico shut off power to part of the village due to the fire.

Lujan Grisham said cellphone service had been affected in some communities near the fire, and mobile cell towers were being set up to restore communications.

Amid highway closures, many evacuees had little choice but to flee eastward and to the city of Roswell, 75 miles (121 kilometers) away, where hotels and shelters quickly filled. A rural gas station along the evacuation route was overrun with people and cars.

___

Lee reported from Santa Fe, New Mexico. Associated Press writers Sarah Brumfield in Washington, D.C.; Felicia Fonseca in Flagstaff, Arizona; Anita Snow in Phoenix; Rio Yamat and Ken Ritter in Las Vegas; and Scott Sonner in Reno, Nevada, contributed to this report.

___

AP Ruidoso wildfires page: https://apnews.com/hub/ruidoso

New Mexico Animal Humane sends team to rescue pets in the South Fork and Salt fires — Mia Casas

Tuesday morning, Animal Humane New Mexico in Albuquerque got a call from its Lincoln County location saying they needed help evacuating more than 70 cats and dogs due to the Salt and South Fork Fires.

Animal Humane New Mexico posted this on their Facebook page and staff were swiftly on their way in vans with their partners at Best Friends Animal Society to rescue as many pets as possible.

A little after 4 o’clock the Facebook page updated to say that the first round of rescues had successfully made it to the main shelter in Albuquerque.

Madison Beets, associate director of marketing with Animal Humane New Mexico says they now have 36 cats and 23 dogs from the first rescue.

Española Humane was also able to help by taking in 7 dogs.

You can visit Animal Humane New Mexico’s Facebook page for more updates on the rescues.

What's a heat dome? Here's why so much of the US is broiling this week — Tammy Webber, Associated Press

With much of the Midwest and the Northeast broiling — or about to broil — in extreme summer heat this week, meteorologists are talking about heat waves and heat domes.

Both mean it's really hot — and people will hear those terms a lot more as the world heats up. What's the difference?

Here's what to know:

WHAT’S A HEAT DOME?

It's helpful to think of a heat dome as what's happening in the atmosphere. A heat wave is how that affects people on the ground, said Ken Kunkel, a research professor of atmospheric sciences at North Carolina State University.

When a high-pressure system develops in the upper atmosphere, it causes the air below it to sink and compress. That raises temperatures in the lower atmosphere.

Because hot air expands, it creates a bulging dome.

The boundaries of this week's heat dome are not well-defined, Kunkel said, but the National Weather Service has said that the most extreme heat is expected in the Ohio Valley and the Northeast.

The eastern heat dome follows an earlier-than-usual one this month in the Southwest. Last year, there were 645 heat-related deaths in Phoenix.

WHAT’S A HEAT WAVE?

A heat wave is defined by how intense the heat is, how long it lasts and where it occurs, said Jeff Masters, a meteorologist with Yale Climate Connections.

In general, several days of 90-plus degree temperatures in Texas are "no big deal," Masters said. But farther north, it is forecasted to be in the mid- to high-90s over the Midwest and Northeast this week, with heat indexes of 100 F (38 C) or greater.

"The population's just not conditioned to that sort of heat," he said.

The National Weather Service said that some areas likely will reach daily records, with the heat wave lasting all week and into the weekend in some places.

The combination of clear skies and the higher summertime angle of the sun can result in high heat index readings, a measure of temperature combined with humidity. Humidity makes the weather feel hotter because the body cools itself by sweating and has to work harder when the air's already moist.

The Detroit area will be in the mid-90s, with a heat index around 100 Fahrenheit (38 C) in some urban areas for the next few days. The normal high temperature for this time of year in Detroit is in the low 80s. Specifically, June 18th's normal high is 81 F, meteorologist Brian Cromwell said.

Chicago broke a 1957 temperature record on Monday with a high of 97 degrees F (36.1 degrees C). Hot and muggy conditions will continue this week, with peak heat indexes near 100 F (38 C), said the National Weather Service in Chicago.

In Cincinnati, Ohio, Tuesday's high will be around 96 F (36 C), but will feel like 104 F (40 C), according to the weather service. The high heat will continue through the weekend.

Albany, New York, will see temperatures of 95 F (35 C) or hotter from Tuesday through Thursday, when it will peak at 97 F (36 C), with heat indexes at 100 F (38 C) or more, the weather service forecasted. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday that she has activated the National Guard to assist in any heat emergencies.

The U.S. last year experienced the most heat waves since 1936, experts said. An Associated Press analysis of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data found that the excessive heat contributed to more than 2,300 U.S. deaths, the highest number in 45 years of records.

WHO’S UNDER TE HEAT DOME?

The heat dome will affect a broad swath of the eastern half of the country, from roughly the Great Plains states up through Maine.

Some locations could see their hottest temperatures on record for any month, Masters said. A new study found that climate change is making giant heat waves move more slowly and affect more people for a longer time, with higher temperatures over larger areas.

Almost 77 million people in the United States were under extreme heat alerts Tuesday.

Another excessive heat warning, caused by a heat dome, is expected in the Phoenix area on Thursday and Friday, when the highs could reach 114 F (45.5 C) and 116 F (47 C), respectively, said National Weather Service meteorologist Ted Whittock. Tuesday's forecasted high of 105 F (40.5 C), meanwhile, is normal for this time of year.

He said his office has issued two excessive heat warnings in the past few weeks because of higher-than-normal high pressure that created heat domes.